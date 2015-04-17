June 25 eyed for Blue Ridge Parkway quarter launch event

Preliminary plans are being made for the official launch ceremony in downtown Asheville, N.C., for the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar.

Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville, N.C., is picked for the site of the 10 a.m. June 25 official ceremony and coin exchange launching the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar into circulation.

The quarter dollar will be released into general circulation through the Federal Reserve Banks on June 22.

U.S. National Park Service officials for the Blue Ridge Parkway indicate that no bank is selected yet to sponsor the usual coin exchange after the event, during which cash is exchanged for $10 face value rolls of the new quarter dollars.

Plans are also not yet finalized for the June 24 coin forum during which U.S. Mint officials outline coinage programs and receive feedback from those in attendance. Blue Ridge Parkway officials contemplate holding the coin forum at the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor's Center, off the parkway from Milepost 384 at 195 Hemphill Knob Road in Asheville.

The reverse of the 2015 Blue Ridge Parkway quarter dollar was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Frank Morris and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna.

The design depicts the grace and curvature of the road hugging the side of a mountain, with the North Carolina state flower, cornus florida, also known as the flower of the dogwood tree, in the foreground.

