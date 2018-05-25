The Uncirculated 2018-P Voyageurs National Park 5-ounce silver quarter dollar will be offered for sale by the U.S. Mint to the general public beginning at noon Eastern Time June 14.

The coin is the 3-inch .999 fine silver version of the 24.3-millimeter America the Beautiful quarter dollar struck in copper-nickel clad for circulation and numismatic products, and in 90 percent silver for several numismatic products.

The Voyageurs 5-ounce silver coin, the third to be released in 2018 and the 43rd overall from among 56 to be issued in the America the Beautiful Quarter Dollar Program, is limited to a release of 20,000 coins priced at $154.95 each. There are no household ordering limits.

The reverse design features a common loon with a rock cliff in the background, like those bordering several of the lakes in the national park Minnesota chose for its entry in the program.

The design was rendered by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Artist Patricia Lucas-Morris, whose designer’s initials PLM, appear in the lake water below and left of the loon. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Joseph F. Menna sculptured Morris’s design. Menna’s initials, JFM, appear in the lake water below and right of the loon.

The Uncirculated versions are struck on the same dedicated coinage press at the Philadelphia Mint as the bullion version, but with the production’s facility’s P Mint mark, which is absent from the bullion versions.

While this Uncirculated version is sold directly to the general public at a fixed price, the bullion version is sold through several authorized purchasers who provide a two-way market selling and buying the bullion issues at bullion market prices. The authorized purchasers buy the coins from the U.S. Mint for the closing London PM spot price of the metal per troy ounce on a given day plus a $9.75 per coin premium. The bullion coins may then be sold to collectors, investors and other dealers at a small markup.

