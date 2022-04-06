Julie Abrams joins Hugh Wood Inc.

Veteran rare coin auction executive Julie Abrams has been appointed global business development leader by Hugh Wood Inc., an international insurance company that provides services to collectors and dealers of coins, bank notes, and other collectibles.

For the past ten years, she served as president of Legend Rare Coin Auctions, where she will continue to serve in an advisory capacity.

Abrams’ career in numismatics began in 1986 when she helped launch Teletrade, the first computerized auction company. She became president of Teletrade and helped increase the frequency of auctions and expanded annual sales to $24 million. In 1999, she was named executive vice president of sales at Teletrade’s parent company, Greg Manning Auctions Inc.

In 2004, Abrams joined Stack’s Bowers where she helped expand the company’s e-commerce presence and online bidding platform and obtained major consignments for the firm’s auctions.

Hugh Wood Inc. (https://hwinternational.com/us) was established in 1982 as an independent insurance broker based in New York City and has since expanded into a global operation with four U.S. branches, six in Europe, and offices in Canada, Australia, and Hong Kong. HWI offers fine art and collectibles insurance services as well as insurance expertise in commercial and residential real estate, personal client services (personal lines), marine and commercial lines, and health and employee benefits insurance.

For additional information, contact Abrams by email at JAbrams@HughWood.com or by phone at 646-786-7442.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter