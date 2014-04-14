JRCS plans study of Bust coin varieties at EAC convention

The latest die state known for the BB-110 variety of 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar exhibits on the obverse a large cud under the first star and extending toward the date.

Members of the John Reich Collectors Society will be studying a number of die varieties of silver Bust coins from half dimes through dollars May 1 in conjunction with the Early American Coppers convention in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The convention is being held May 1 to 4 at the Doubletree Colorado Springs, 1775 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., in Colorado Springs.

Selected for discussion are:

? 1829 Capped Bust half dime, LM-18, late die state has a cud or major die break (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey).

? 1824 Capped Bust dimes, JR-1 and JR-2 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack).

? 1818 Capped Bust quarter dollar, B-9 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning).

? 1814 Capped Bust half dollar, O-106, and 1827 O-108 remarriage coin (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Donald T. Parsley, sixth edition).

? 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar, BB-110 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt).

For more information on the John Reich Collectors Society, visit the society’s website at www.jrcs.org.