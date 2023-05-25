Jovita Idar quarters next to be released in August

The Jovita Idar, American Women quarter dollar will be the fourth of five issues for the series to be issued in 2023.

Canvas bags and rolls of circulation quality 2023 Jovita Idar quarter dollars in the American Women program will be offered by the U.S. Mint to the public beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 15.

The Idar quarter dollars will be placed into general circulation nationwide through the Federal Reserve on Aug. 14.

The Idar quarter dollars will be offered in 100-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags containing coins from either the Denver Mint or Philadelphia Mint. Each $25 face value bag will be offered at $45 per bag, with a maximum release of 7,860 bags. The household order limit is 10 bags per Mint.

The two-roll set comprises one 40-coin roll of Idar quarter dollars each from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. The maximum release is 9,140 two-roll sets, with a household order limit of three sets.

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The U.S. Mint also offers a three-roll set — comprising 40-coin rolls of circulation quality coins from the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints — at $60 per set. The maximum release is 12,620 three-roll sets, with a household order limit of three sets.

While the Denver and Philadelphia Mints will strike Idar quarter dollars for release into circulation, the San Francisco Mint’s circulation strike output is offered only in the three-roll set.

The common obverse for the four-year American Women quarter dollar series features a portrait of George Washington facing right rendered by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser.

Fraser executed the design for a 1931 design competition for the Washington quarter dollar. While Fraser’s design submission was recommended by the Commission of Fine Arts, the advisory panel’s recommendation was overruled by Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon who favored a design submission from American sculptor John Flanagan. Flanagan’s portrait of George Washington facing left is based on a marble bust of Washington by French neoclassical sculptor Jean-Antoine Houdon, as was Fraser’s portrait design.

Flanagan’s portrait, used on the Washington quarter dollar from 1932 to 1998, was reduced in size for the 50 State Quarters Program (1999 to 2008), 2009 District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters, and America the Beautiful Quarters Program (2010 to 2021) and returned to its pre-1999 size as the obverse portrait for the 2021 George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter dollar.

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