John Reich Journal releases index to publication

The John Reich Collectors Society has released an index covering Vols. 1 through 20 of its official publication, the John Reich Journal.

The index covers topics of every issue of the Journal since its first publication in January 1986. It presents the topics by subject and author, and also provides a brief history of the society, a list of the club’s officers, the group’s bylaws and an application for membership.

For more information on the John Reich Collectors Society, write to Steve Crain, P.O. Box 1680, Windham, ME 04062, email him at mrhalfdime@aol.com or visit the society’s website at www.jrcs.org. ¦