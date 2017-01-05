John Paul Jones medal brings quadruple top estimate
- Published: Jan 5, 2017, 4 AM
An Extremely Fine John Paul Jones medal in silver (Lot 787) marking the 1779 capture of the HMS frigate Serapis by the USS Bonhomme Richard realized the equivalent of nearly $50,000 in Morton & Eden Ltd.’s Dec. 2 auction in London.
The medal’s estimate was £6,000 to £8,000, the U.S. equivalent of approximately $7,563 to $10,084. The final closing hammer price was £33,000; adding the 20 percent buyer’s fee brought the total price realized to roughly $49,936.
Another early American medal also realized above estimates in the sale.
A 1789 silver medal (Lot 786) commemorating the Proclamation of Charles IV of Spain as King by the Governor of East Florida Vicente Manuel de Zespedes, carried an estimate of £10,000 to £15,000. The final hammer price was £22,000; adding the buyer’s fee brought the total price realized to nearly $33,250.
