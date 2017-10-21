John Mercanti bas relief plasters go to PAN auction

A majestic Bison sculpture, with a small cactus at its feet, is one of the two bas-relief plaster sculptures by John Mercanti that will highlight of the PAN Benefit Auction Oct. 26.

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists issued the following press release:

U.S. Mint 12th Chief Engraver John Mercanti has created two bas-relief plaster sculptures that will be the highlight of the PAN Benefit Auction to occur on the evening of Thursday October 26th during the association’s yearly banquet that is held in conjunction with the PAN Fall Coin Show and Convention on October 26th thru 28th Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Monroeville Convention Center, Pittsburgh, PA.

The first sculpture is a beautiful likeness of 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt Jr. The piece is hand signed by Mr. Mercanti. His work is world-renowned and this sculpture of TR is a stunning example of his accomplished talent.

The second item is a majestic Bison. A similar example with a mountain range in the background was auctioned at the previous PAN banquet. This sculpture does not have the mountain range but does include a small cactus. John has hand signed this piece.

The PAN Banquet will be held at the LeMont Restaurant on top of Mt. Washington overlooking the popular view of the City of Pittsburgh. Tickets and more details can be found on the PAN website www.PANcoins.org or by calling PAN President Tom Uram at 412-418-0783.