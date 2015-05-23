John F. Kennedy items highlight June releases from U.S. Mint

With May coming to a close, this is a great time to see what the U.S. Mint has slated to release in the month of June. A full product release schedule can be found here.

For now, here's a brief schedule of what to expect next month:

June 16

· 2015 United States Mint Annual Uncirculated Dollar Coin Set

June 18

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy Roll (P) - Philadelphia

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy Roll (D) - Denver

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy 100-Coin Bag(P) - Philadelphia

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy 100-Coin Bag (D) - Denver

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy 250-Coin Box (P) - Philadelphia

· Presidential $1 Coin Rolls, Bags and Boxes – John F. Kennedy 250-Coin Box (D) - Denver

June 25

· 2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Proof Coin – Jacqueline Kennedy

· 2015 First Spouse Series One-Half Ounce Gold Uncirculated Coin – Jacqueline Kennedy

June 29

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) Three-Roll S… D,S)

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) Two-Roll Set (P,D)

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) Roll (S)

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) 100-coin Bag (P) - Philadelphia

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) 100-coin Bag (D) – Denver

· 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Rolls and Bags – Blue Ridge Parkway (NC) 100-coin Bag (S) – San Francisco

June 30

· 2015 Coin and Chronicle Set – Harry S. Truman

