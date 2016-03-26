John Burns Reference Library off to Central States

In background images, numismatists Denis Loring, left, and Ed Krivoniak, display books donated to the John Burns Memorial Reference Library operated by the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists. Krovoniak is library curator. The traveling library is named in memory of numismatic book dealer John Burns, inset, who passed away in January 2014.

News release from the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists concerning the John Burns Memorial Reference Library established in memory of Pennsylvania coin dealer John Burns who passed away in January 2014:

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists completed arrangements to have the John Burns Memorial Reference Library brought to the Central States Numismatic Society 77th Anniversary Convention on April 28 through 30, 2016. This will be the second major coin show that the library has been transported to. The library’s traveling debut destination was at the ANA World’s Fair of Money last August 2015. It is regularly set up at the Spring and Fall PAN Shows and is managed by PAN.

PAN Treasurer Pat McBride and CSNS Convention Chairman Kevin Foley met at the Summer ANA Show and discussed the possibility of bringing it to Schaumburg, Ill. McBride and Foley exchanged a few more emails and letters, and with encouragement from CSNS Educational Director Ray Lockwood, arrangements were finalized. It was determined with the available money left in the Library Memorial Fund another road trip would be viable.

The purpose of the traveling library is to provide an area to relax and browse through the reference books on the shelves. The books are part of the inventory of the late numismatic book dealer John Burns and additional book donations from friends. Coin show attendees, dealers, and exhibit judges are welcome to use the books but are not permitted to take them from the show floor. All books must be returned to the shelves before exiting the coin show. The Burns Library will be located along the Central States club row at booth location “L.” All show attendees are encouraged to visit the library booth during the CSNS show and meet Burns Library curator Ed Krivoniak.

We hope to expand the Burns Library through financial and book donations. The John Burns Memorial Library Fund has been created to help make this concept a continuing reality. Please consider making a donation. The Library committee would also be interested in acquiring a larger sponsor to keep the wheels on the library and have it available at many of the major shows throughout the country. Inquiries are welcome at pancoins@gmail.com. Donations can be made on-line through the PAN website at www.pancoins.org.