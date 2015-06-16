John Burns Memorial Library traveling debut at ANA

The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists will bring the John Burns Memorial Reference Library for collectors to peruse in August during the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money.

The following news release was issued June 16 by the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists:

Pittsburgh, PA – The John Burns Memorial Reference Library will have its traveling debut at the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, near Chicago, Ill., August 11-15, 2015. It has been produced as a result of the remaining money in the John Burns Memorial Fund that was created upon the unexpected passing of the well-known numismatic book dealer Jan. 11, 2014.

The purpose of the library is to provide a welcome area to relax and browse through the numismatic reference books on the shelves. The books are part of John’s inventory along with additional book donations from friends and colleagues. Coin show attendees are welcome to use the books but are not permitted to take them off the show floor. All the borrowed books must be returned to the shelves before exiting the coin show. The library has been set up as a test run at the last two PAN coin shows and proved to be very popular with collectors, dealers, and exhibit judges. The Burns library will be transported to the World’s Fair of Money to be set up at booth location #1959 on ANA show floor.

A dedication ceremony will take place at the library booth location on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 3:00 p.m. The invitation is open to anyone with interest. PAN is also in need of continued financial support and book donations to build this innovative new coin show feature.

The goal is to garner monies through the John Burns Memorial Fund so that it can continue as a regular component at future ANA shows and other major and minor coin shows. PAN board members manage the Burns Memorial Fund and the library travel arrangements. Donations of money or books are needed to keep this idea a reality in the future. More information can be found on the PAN website on the Donate to PAN page.

