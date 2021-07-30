Joe Orlando leaves Collectors Universe

Joe Orlando, president and CEO of Collectors Universe, stepped down from the leadership role in an email directed to many in the hobby and industry as the work week was coming to a close on Friday, July 16.

Orlando announced that, after more than 20 years with Collectors Universe, “I have decided to move on from something that has been a huge part of my life.” Collectors Universe is the parent company of Professional Coin Grading Service, PCGS Banknote and Professional Sports Authenticator, as well as owner of the Long Beach Expo and Certified Coin Exchange, a dealer-to-dealer trading network.

Effective immediately, Collectors Universe executive chairman Nat Turner has assumed the CEO role. Turner has taken an active role in the company since he led a group to purchase the company in late 2020, focusing on decision-making and infrastructure for the future.

Orlando joined Collectors Universe in 1999 with a primary interest in sports card collecting. “Even though I wasn’t here at the very beginning, nor did I invent the concept, I feel like I have been with the company from the start when it wasn’t en vogue. Third party authentication and grading wasn’t perfect then, and it isn’t now, but it has been a critical component to our hobby’s growth. It will continue to be as the market moves forward,” Orlando said.

Orlando plans to remain active in the future. “It was time for a change. In addition to spending more time with my family, I am looking forward to staying active in the hobby, my personal passion. No matter what I decide to do from this point forward with my work life, I will be a collector for life.”

