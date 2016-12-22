JJ Teaparty numismatic firm marks 60th in 2017

News release from Massachusetts numismatic firm J.J. Teaparty:

A year of celebration planned as J.J. Teaparty Inc. reaches it's 60th year in the coin business

The Florida United Numismatists show [Jan. 5-8] in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will be the kickoff event for a yearlong celebration of J.J. Teaparty's 60th anniversary in the coin business.

We are proud of this accomplishment and feel privileged to be among a select few companies with similar longevity. Companies with storied and fabled pasts, pioneers that have helped to pave the way to where the hobby is today. Companies like Kagins, Littleton Coin Company, Stack/Bowers, Goldberg Auctions, and Jack Beymer Rare Coins, to name a few.

We have seen a variety of coin markets within our 60 years in business, and have conducted business from three different locations throughout our history. Our inception in a small store in Boston with a second store in Framingham, Mass., was followed shortly thereafter by an over-50-year stint in one store on Bromfield Street in downtown Boston. Our shop was considered by one major dealer, who frequently visited, as "one of the busiest coin shops in the country." Our newest digs are a small office in the suburbs, much closer to where the majority of us live, and a savings of 3 hours in commute time round trip each day!

Whether we were conducting business in our shop, or currently at a coin show or via the internet with our website, one thing has never changed, the quality of coins and customer service we offer to our valued customers. Our reputation as a trustworthy, reputable, fair and honest dealer has afforded us more than our fair share of collections and prized individual coins over the years, for which we are very grateful.

Speaking of which, we will also have the wonderful Guilford Collection at the FUN Show which we just purchased from a longtime collector who decided to trim down his holdings from several hundred nice coins to around 50 pieces. Many of these great coins were purchased from us over the past several decades and we are pleased he chose us when it was time to sell his collection. Come see us at Table #1615 and 1617 at the FUN Show and add some nice coins to your collection.

As we celebrate this milestone and anniversary of 60 years in the coin business, we want to be sure to express our appreciation to our loyal customers who have supported us over the past six decades. With this in mind, we will be conducting a drawing to give away prizes, gifts and the like, at major coin shows throughout the coming year. Be sure to put your name in the drawing we will have at the FUN show and we will contact you if your name is drawn to let you know what prize/gift you will be receiving from us. It is our way of saying "Thank You" to all of you for making our business a success for the past 60 years.