J.J. Teaparty introduces buy or bid sales

The online Bid/Buy offering from J.J. Teaparty includes Mint sets assembled from 1955 through 1958 by Omaha, Neb., dealers Aubrey and Adeline Bebee, such as this 1957 set.

Harkening to the days of the coin shop bid boards of the mid-20th century, J.J. Teaparty from North Easton, Mass., has reintroduced the concept.

Highlights from the second sale closing at 8 p.m. Eastern Time Nov. 23 include Mint sets assembled from 1955 through 1958, inclusive, from Omaha, Neb., dealers Aubrey and Adeline Bebee that comprise coins struck at the Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints. The sets were from an estate in Cohasset, Mass., according to J.J. Teaparty.

“We thought it would be fun to bring back the coin shop concept of a ‘bid wall’ whereby items would be up for sale for a certain period of time and collectors could either choose to buy the item then and there or bid on the piece in an auction-style format,” according to J.J. Teaparty. “These sales will be filled with a myriad of different items ranging from scarce and better date coinage to modern mint products, to items we have purchased in bulk, etc.

“There may even be paper money, albums and numismatic literature in the mix from time to time,” he said.

The latest offering can be found here online.

Bids will only be accepted via email or by texting to 617-821-8430.

