Jim's Coins & Stamps offers errors

U.S. coin and paper money errors are offered in the latest mail-bid sale (J-48) conducted by Jim’s Coins & Stamps in Madison, Wis.

Among the errors offered in the sale are a no-date Washington quarter dollar copper-nickel clad fragment, bearing a nose and forehead obverse and a die struck reverse, graded Mint State 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. (Lot 12) and a 10 percent off-center strike 1875-CC Seated Liberty dime, graded Fine 12 by ANACS (Lot 21).

Bidding on items in the mail-bid sale closes Nov. 30.

To bid on items, mail Jim’s Coins & Stamps, Hilldale Shopping Center, 702 N. Midvale Blvd., B-2, Madison, WI 53705, telephone the firm at 608-233-2118 or email Jim’s at jimscoins@sbcglobal.net. ¦