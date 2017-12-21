Jim Thorpe 2018 Native American dollar design pick

The first numismatic products from the U.S. Mint to include 2018 Native American $1 coins will be offered in February.

Native American athlete Jim Thorpe's likeness will appear on the reverse of the 2018 Native American $1 coin.

The following press release was issued December 20 by the United States Mint:

The United States Mint officially announced the reverse (tails) design of the 2018 Native American $1 coin. The coin's theme pays homage to sports legend Jim Thorpe.

The 2018 reverse design depicts Jim Thorpe, with the foreground elements highlighting his football and Olympic achievements. Inscriptions are JIM THORPE, WA-THO-HUK (Thorpe's Sac and Fox tribe name), UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, and $1. United States Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso created the design.

Products containing the 2018 Native American $1 coin are scheduled to go on sale on February 15, 2018.

Authorized by the Public Law 110-82, the Native American $1 Coin Program celebrates the important contributions made by Native American tribes and individual Native Americans to the history and development of the United States. The public law mandates that a reverse design, with an image emblematic of one important Native American or Native American contribution, be issued at a rate of once a year.

The obverse (heads) design of the Native American $1 Coin continues to feature the central figure, Liberty represented by Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. Inscriptions are LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST, while the year, Mint mark, and E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the coin's edge.