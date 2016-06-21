US Coins

Jim Craig 1980 Olympic gold medal does not sell

Jim Craig's 1980 Olympic gold medal did not sell in Lelands June 17 auction after bidding failed to reach the reserve.

The 1980 Olympic gold medal that Jim Craig received as the goalie for the U.S. men's hockey team did not sell June 17 in an online auction conducted by  Lelands.

The top bid placed was for $611,000, according to Adam Miller, speaking on behalf of Lelands. Bidding for the medal failed to reach the minimum reserve. The medal carried an estimate of $1 million to $1.5 million.

Three other top lots in the 17-lot sale — the jerseys Craig wore in the semi-final upset game against the Soviet Union and gold medal game against Finland, and the American flag Craig draped over his shoulders following the game against Finland — also failed to meet reserves. All three had top estimates of $1 million or more.

The 13 lots that did sell realized just over $290,000.

