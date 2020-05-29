JFK half dollars on sale in bulk quantities June 1

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 Kennedy half dollars were scheduled to be offered for sale June 1 from the U.S. Mint as numismatic products.

Circulation-quality 2020 Kennedy half dollars in bags and rolls go on sale at noon Eastern Time June 1 from the United States Mint.

The U.S. Mint is offering 200-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags containing 100 coins apiece from output at the Philadelphia and Denver production facilities. The bags are being offered at $147 each.

The U.S. Mint will also offer a two-roll set containing one 20-coin roll of 2020-P half dollars and one 20-coin roll of 2020-D coins. The two-roll set is priced at $34.50.

Since 2002, the U.S. Mint has continued to produce the Kennedy half dollars in circulation quality, but none for circulation. All are sold through its website at numismatic premiums above face value.

