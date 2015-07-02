JFK $1 coin and First Spouse medal set on sale July 9

The following is a July 2 news release from the U.S. Mint:

WASHINGTON – Sales will open for the 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – John F. Kennedy (product code JP7) on July 9 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The set includes one uncirculated John F. Kennedy Presidential $1 coin and one bronze medal with the same likeness of first lady Jackie Kennedy that appears on the First Spouse gold coin struck in her honor.

The coin and medal are enclosed in a durable plastic card that is enhanced with beautiful representations of the portraits of President and Mrs. Kennedy. Historical information is printed on the back. A certificate of authenticity is included.

The United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – John F. Kennedy is priced at $9.95. Orders will be accepted at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/presidential-dollar-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468), while hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Please visit the U.S. Mint website for information on shipping options: catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!