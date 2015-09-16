JFK Coin and Chronicles set goes on sale soon: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Sep 16, 2015, 5 AM
1. JFK set on sale today
The United States Mint continues its series of Coin and Chronicles sets with the release of its third installment of 2015 this afternoon.
President John F. Kennedy will be the subject of Wednesday's release. It comes after Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower releases earlier this summer.
The set, which contain one 1964 U.S. 5-cent John F. Kennedy postage stamp, a Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint, and a .999 fine silver Presidential medal, is priced at $57.95.
"Production of this set is limited to 50,000 units, while orders will be limited to two units per household. The bureau will re-evaluate the order limit over the period this set is available for sale."
If the prior sales of this Presidential series are any indication, these sets will go fast.
Read more about this year's Chronicles and Coins sets below from Coin World:
- U.S. Mint releases details for 2015 Coin and Chronicles Set - John F. Kennedy
- Repeat performance: Dwight D. Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set sells out in 15 minutes
- Mint reports website problems during sale of Eisenhower Coin and Chronicles set
Kitco.com currently lists the following prices per ounce on Wednesday:
5. Hot topics
Have a look at the three most-read stories of the last week on CoinWorld.com:
- Application of edge devices differs between Enhanced Uncirculated 2014-D and 2015-W Native American dollars
- 1933 double eagle sighting leads to eventual call from FBI offical: Guest Commentary
- How one firm seeks to meet collectors' demand for limited-edition U.S. Mint products
