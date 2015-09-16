JFK Coin and Chronicles set goes on sale soon: Coin World Buzz

A Reverse Proof 2015-P Kennedy Presidential dollar coin will be included in the John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicle Set going on sale this afternoon. This highly anticipated set is the third of four Presidential Coin an Chronicles sets for 2015 from the U.S. Mint, and production is limited to 50,000 sets.

1. JFK set on sale today

The United States Mint continues its series of Coin and Chronicles sets with the release of its third installment of 2015 this afternoon.

President John F. Kennedy will be the subject of Wednesday's release. It comes after Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower releases earlier this summer.

The set, which contain one 1964 U.S. 5-cent John F. Kennedy postage stamp, a Reverse Proof 2015-P John F. Kennedy Presidential dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint, and a .999 fine silver Presidential medal, is priced at $57.95.

"Production of this set is limited to 50,000 units, while orders will be limited to two units per household. The bureau will re-evaluate the order limit over the period this set is available for sale."

If the prior sales of this Presidential series are any indication, these sets will go fast.

2. Pope Francis' D.C. trip commemorated

"Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists now have medals commemorating the September visit of Pope Francis to America. They are available for sale through the association website: www.pancoins.org ."

The medal, which was proposed in January by PAN President Tom Uram and sculptured by Don Everhart, marks Pope Francis's visit to the nation's capital scheduled for September 23.

3. Kennedy's Cuban Crisis

"The execution of a pensive portrait of John F. Kennedy proposed and eventually adopted for the obverse of the 2015 Presidential dollar commemorating his term in office holds special meaning for the artist who designed and sculptured the coin — U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Donald Everhart II ."

