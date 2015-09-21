JFK Coin and Chronicles set nearing sellout, on back order

The U.S. Mint is close to selling out the maximum authorization of 50,000 2015 John F. Kennedy Coin and Chronicles sets.

As of 11:59 p.m. Sept. 20, the Mint recorded sales of 48,462 of the sets at $57.95 each, according to Adam Stump, deputy director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications.

The product, limited to two sets per household, is currently "on Back Order," which means "This item is available to be ordered now, but it is not currently in stock. Additional inventory is being made. Please add the item to your cart to see when additional inventory is expected to be available."

Stump said the sales totals were close to being put sales in "Unavailable" status, meaning "We are currently out of this item, but more may be available later. Provide your email using the "REMIND ME' button and we will let you know when we are taking orders again."

Should the product sell out, the product would no longer be in stock or available for sale, according to Stump.

Two of the items in the set, a Reverse Proof 2015-P Kennedy Presidential dollar and 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal replicating the designs used in the Mint's original bronze Kennedy Presidential medal in 1961, are exclusive to the set.

The set also contains a 5-cent, two-panel U.S. postage stamp issued in 1964 depicting a portrait of Kennedy in one panel and a rendition of the Eternal Flame at the late president's grave site at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in the other panel. A booklet including images from Kennedy’s life, military career and presidency also accompanies the set.

