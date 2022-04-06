Jessica Berkman named Legend president
- Published: May 20, 2022, 10 AM
Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ former vice president, Jessica Berkman, is now the firm’s president, a May 1 press release states.
Berkman has worked in numismatics professionally for more than a decade and was formerly a consignment specialist at Legend and previously at Heritage Auctions.
Berkman started working at Legend in 2018, after six years as a consignment specialist at Heritage Auctions. In August 2021, she became Legend’s vice president.
Legend’s press release quotes Berkman, reflecting on her latest promotion: “Building on the foundation that my predecessor, Julie Abrams, began, I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the Legend Auction team into a new era.”
In an email interview, Berkman shared that she began working at Heritage in 2008 after earning a bachelor’s degree in art history. When she started, she had “no prior knowledge of numismatics.”
The May press release highlights the strong relationships Berkman has developed with major dealers and collectors, and Laura Sperber, Legend’s founder, notes Berkman “has more than proven herself worthy of running the auction company.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins May 20, 2022, 12 PM
Senate passes 2024 Greatest Generation three-coin measure
-
US Coins May 20, 2022, 12 PM
U.S. Mint coin store in D.C. reopens after two years
-
US Coins May 19, 2022, 7 PM
Wayde Milas named Professional Numismatists Guild president
-
US Coins May 18, 2022, 9 PM
Top quality classic commemoratives in June GreatCollections auction