Jessica Berkman named Legend president

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ former vice president, Jessica Berkman, is now the firm’s president, a May 1 press release states.

Berkman started working at Legend in 2018, after six years as a consignment specialist at Heritage Auctions. In August 2021, she became Legend’s vice president.

Legend’s press release quotes Berkman, reflecting on her latest promotion: “Building on the foundation that my predecessor, Julie Abrams, began, I am honored to have been afforded the opportunity to lead the Legend Auction team into a new era.”

In an email interview, Berkman shared that she began working at Heritage in 2008 after earning a bachelor’s degree in art history. When she started, she had “no prior knowledge of numismatics.”

The May press release highlights the strong relationships Berkman has developed with major dealers and collectors, and Laura Sperber, Legend’s founder, notes Berkman “has more than proven herself worthy of running the auction company.”

