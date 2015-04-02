'Double-Denomination' Jefferson 5 cent offers intriguing errors

This dramatic “double-denomination” error consists of a Jefferson 5-cent coin struck on an already-struck Roosevelt dime and the motifs of both designs are discernible. It sold for $2,350 at a 2014 auction.

Striking error coins look unusual and are the result of something going wrong during the minting process. They teach us about how coins are made, and error coins enjoy a dedicated following in our hobby. Each error is unique, and many are dramatically weird in appearance.

There are lots of ways to collect error coins. Some collectors elect to focus on a given error type, such as an off-center strike, while others collect a range of errors across a denomination or coin type.

Here is one of three pricey “nickels” Coin World is profiling in its latest Market Analysis that have traded at auction recently that represent the high-end of the market:

The Coin

‘Double-Denomination’ Jefferson 5-cent coin struck on a Roosevelt dime, Mint State 62

The Price

$2,350

The Story

This extraordinary error came into being when an already struck Roosevelt dime made it into the mix of 5-cent planchets intended for Jefferson 5-cent pieces at the U.S. Mint.

Errors of this type are often called “double-denomination” errors.

The Philadelphia “P” Mint mark and the first two digits of the Roosevelt dime’s date — 19 — are visible, and design elements from both types are visible.

On the obverse, the presidents overlap and on the reverse, the well-known Roosevelt dime’s reverse blends into Monticello.

Graded Mint State 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service, Heritage notes, “The portraits show a few thin test marks made by a puzzled finder.” The dramatic error sold for $2,350 at a Sept. 5, 2014, Heritage sale.

