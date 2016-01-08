Late expert's collection on sale: Week's Most Read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 2016 should be a good year for coins: As the New Year begins Louis Golino would like to offer a few thoughts about how he sees the coming year in numismatics.

4. High expectations for new coin issue in 1979: Q. David Bowers: The Anthony dollar would, Secretary of the Treasury W. Michael Blumenthal said, present great efficiencies, for the pieces would last longer in circulation than paper dollars and would be of a form easily handled by the public.

3. Mint releases images of struck National Park Service commemorative coins: Sales for the three-coin commemorative coin program begin at noon Eastern Time March 24.

2. Top 10 Stories of 2015: American Liberty gold $100 coin sales: With the July 30 release of the 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin, collectors were hoping that the U.S. Mint would also issue a companion silver medal version bearing the same designs.

1. Jay Cline’s Standing Liberty quarter dollars in January auction: Cline, who died in January 2015, was known for his devotion to the series and wrote dozens of articles and several editions of his essential book Standing Liberty Quarters.

Connect with Coin World: