Japanese court deals blow to Bitcoin movement: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Aug 17, 2015, 8 AM
1. Bad ruling for Bitcoin
After compensation for lost Bitcoin was refused in a Japanese courthouse earlier this month, it has been ruled that Bitcoin cannot be owned and are not considered pieces of currency in that country, The Memo reports.
"The anonymous individual had been trying to claim for the Bitcoin they’d lost [during the 2014 MtGox collapse], however Judge Masumi Kurachi’s ruling that Bitcoin is 'not subject to ownership' due to their intangible nature and reliance on third parties to exchange," The Memo reports.
2. World's Fair of Money social roundup
Last week was a busy one in Rosemont, Ill.
Here's all of Coin World's social media posts from the World's Fair of Money.
3. Platinum Night highlights
Two coins topped $120,000 price tag last week at the Heritage's ANA Platinum Night auction.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com currently lists the following prices per ounce Monday:
5. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:
- Mint reports website problems during sale of Eisenhower Coin and Chronicle Set
- 1795 Liberty Cap, Reeded Edge cent surfaces after more than five decades in hiding from numismatic world
- Eleanor Roosevelt should be on the new $10 bill, latest poll says
