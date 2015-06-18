Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold coins available June 25

The U.S. Mint will begin offering Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse $10 gold coins beginning June 25.

The following is a press release from the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015 First Spouse Series half-ounce gold coins featuring Jacqueline Kennedy starting June 25 at noon EDT.

The obverse design features a portrait of Mrs. Kennedy with the inscriptions JACQUELINE KENNEDY, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, W, 2015, 35TH, and 1961–1963.

The reverse design features the species of saucer magnolia Mrs. Kennedy chose to be planted in a White House garden and near the eternal flame at her husband's grave in Arlington National Cemetery. The flower stretchs across the globe, the its petal tips connecting to points of some of her most notable diplomatic visits. Inscriptions on the reverse are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.

The Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold coins are being struck at the United States Mint at West Point in Proof (product code JQ5) and Uncirculated (product code JQ6) qualities. Mintage will be limited to no more than 30,000 units across all product options, with customer demand determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins produced.

Pricing for these coins will be based on the U.S. Mint pricing structure for numismatic products containing gold.

Orders will be accepted at the United States Mint online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468).

