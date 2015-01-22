Jack Nicklaus gold medal design submissions released

UPDATE: The Commission of Fine Arts has made their recommendations on the Jack Nicklaus congressional gold medal designs. Full story here.

Proposed designs for the congressional gold medal honoring Jack Nicklaus show the legendary golfer in action on the golf course, along with inscriptions recognizing his many accomplishments.

United States Mint officials released the proposed designs at 2 p.m. Eastern Time Jan. 22, in conjunction with the review of the designs by the Commission of Fine Arts in Washington, D.C.

Earlier coverage of Jack Nicklaus gold medal: New bills propose gold medals; Congress passes gold medal legislation for golfing legend; President Obama signs Jack Nicklaus gold medal bill into law

Coin World will report on the CFA's recommendations and those of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (which meets Jan. 27 and 28) as they become available.