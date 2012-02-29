J.J. Teaparty Inc. closing storefront business, moving to

J. J. Teaparty Inc. is closing its storefront business and moving to the suburbs of Boston. The firm’s last day of business at 49 Bromfield St. in Boston will be March 23.

“After nearly 40 years as a coin shop, we have decided we will no longer have a store front business. We are moving to the suburbs of Massachusetts and there we will pursue the expansion of our new ideas,” according to an announcement from the company.

Among “new ideas and numismatic endeavors” the firm will explore is an expansion of the firm’s “internet, mail order and coin show operations — making them better than ever before. We are working on the development of an exciting new area which will diversify our business and offer you, our valued customers (both dealer and collector alike), an exclusive opportunity that has never been offered before by any other numismatic firm,” according to the announcement. “We value each of you as customers and friends and look forward to including everyone in our new endeavors.”

A change in the firm’s address is effective March 15. The new address is J.J. Teaparty Inc., Box 185, North Easton, MA 02256.

The telephone numbers will remain the same — 617-482-2398; toll free, 800-343-6412; and toll free for Gail Watson, 877-772-4245.

For more information visit the firm’s website at www.jjteaparty.com. ¦