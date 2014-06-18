Ira & Larry Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Sale Brings $14,587,264

Los Angeles, CA – Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles’ Pre-Long Beach Auction took place June 1-4, 2014. The sale consisted of Unites States Coinage, World Coinage, Ancients and a specialized Collection of Roman Denarii. The price listed for the lots includes the 17.5 % buyer’s premium.

The four-day auction started off with a fine offering of United States Coins, including Lot 8 a 1776 Continental Dollar, PCGS Graded MS-64, that brought $135,125. The auction’s top item was Lot 1344, the highly publicized 1922 Matte Finish High Relief Peace Dollar PCGS Proof 67 CAC Approved. With all available phones being used, the final bid was an astounding $458,250. The following lot, another 1922 Matte Finish High Relief Peace Dollar PCGS Proof 64, sold for a respectable $102,813. One of the finest known gold bars from the SS Central America ship of gold (Lot 2018) realized $129,250; the 28 oz bar had a face value of $514.35. Another notable coin, Lot 1854, was a spectacular 1893 $5 NGC PF68 UCAM which sold for $111,625. An additional $41,125 was realized with Lot 1899: the beautiful gold 1871-CC $10 PCGS AU 58. Last but not least, Lot 1944, a 1907 Wire Rim $10 PCGS MS65, brought $67,563. The U.S. section contained a diverse selection of choice high-grade type material as well. Numerous coins fetched substantial premiums due to impressive toning and spirited bidding.

The Roman Denarii Collection started off the day on Tuesday with a packed house of astute collectors and leading dealers. This collection contained 232 lots and brought a record $3,335,273, with many single coin records broken! The highlight of the Denarii Collection was the ever popular but elusive Brutus Silver Denarius from 42 BC (Lot 3089), among the finest known, which reached a record price of $517,000. Another monumental price was realized for Lot 3092, a Q. Labienus Silver Denarius, which fetched $235,000. Lot 3205, a beautifully toned Anna Faustina Silver Denarius of Augusta, attained a record $223,250, thus being the highest auction price ever for a Roman Empress. Another coin of historical importance was Lot 3124, struck by Clodius Macer during the Roman Civil War of 68 AD. This lot, graded a superb EF, realized $205,625.

In addition to US. Coinage and Ancients, the auction also had a well-rounded group of World Coins. Some of the highlights included Lot 3820, an Italian States Savoy 8 Scudi d’oro Fr. 1048 NGC AU 55, which brought $41,125, and Lot 4054, a German states Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel 6 taler 1666, NGC graded EF details, which realized $17, 625. Lot 3671 is an impressive 1916 Chinese 10 dollar coin PCGS Genuine Our Grade AU, brought an additional $14, 100. Lot 4059, a 1694 German States Öttingen-Wallenstein taler NGC MS65, sold for $15,275.

The auction was well attended by a mixture of collectors and dealers. Although a significant amount of bidding came from the participants seated in the auction room, many bidders chose to use our live online bidding platform on www.goldbergcoins.com as well as phone bidding. In other words, there was bidding coming from every direction, which led to some pleasantly surprised consignors. Thanks to our consignors and bidders, the Goldbergs have conducted yet another successful auction!

