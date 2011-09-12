IOWMC elects officers for 2011 to 2012 term

Officer elections are featured in the September 2011 edition of Bunyan’s Chips, the official newsletter of the International Organization of Wooden Money Collectors.

Officers elected for the 2011 to 2012 term include President Darrell Luedtke, First Vice President Larry White, Second Vice President Wally Pattengill, Treasurer Del Cushing and Secretary Maurina Boughton. Board of Governors members are David Clouse, Ken Paulson and John Wilson. Darrell Luedtke is editor of Bunyan’s Chips.

The September issue of Bunyan’s Chips also includes secretary and treasurer reports, raffle and auction results, club-sponsored mail-bid sales, and reports on newly issued wooden souvenirs and member club activities.

For more about the IOWMC and membership information, email Darrell Luedtke at Dluedtke8@wi.rr.com or Maurina Boughton at marina.boughton@xerox.com. ¦