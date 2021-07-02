Investors get stake in CCG, NGC parent

A group of investors led by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities now holds a majority stake in the Certified Collectibles Group, in a transaction valuing the company at $500 million.

Founded in 1987, CCG includes Numismatic Guaranty Corp., Numismatic Conservation Services, and Paper Money Guaranty, among other collectibles-related companies.

According to a press release from Certified Collectibles Group, “Blackstone will seek to accelerate CCG’s growth, enabling the company to invest significantly in its current and planned services, adding and training new employees, expanding its geographic and product reach, acquiring new technologies and developing its digital presence.”

C.C. Melvin Ike, principal at Blackstone, said, “As thematic investors, we look for exceptional entrepreneurial teams succeeding in growing markets, and CCG is a great example. We have been closely following the rise of the global physical and digital collectibles industry for several years and we were drawn to CCG because of their leadership role in the categories that they serve, and Blackstone’s ability to grow the platform through both organic and inorganic initiatives.”

“When I established CCG, I had a vision that we would transform collectibles into an asset class that is trusted by collectors, dealers and investors around the world,” said Mark Salzberg, CCG founder. “It has been incredible to be a part of this journey as we achieved and then exceeded these goals. I am excited to join with Blackstone as we enter the next phase of growth for CCG and the collectibles market.”

Salzberg and CCG CEO Steven R. Eichenbaum will retain a significant minority stake in the venture, according to the press release.

