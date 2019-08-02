Introductory American Innovation dollar in Reverse Proof on sale mid-August

The Statue of Liberty design will be used on all of the American Innovation dollar coins over the 14-year-life of the program.

The first coin to start off the American Innovation $1 coin program in 2018 is being issued as a Reverse Proof.

Collectors will have the opportunity to begin placing orders at noon Eastern Time Aug. 14 for the Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar.

The coin features the designs that kicked off the American Innovation $1 Coin Program.

The program is scheduled to offer 56 more dollar coins, four per year over a 14-year-period, in the order the states ratified the Constitution of the United States or were admitted to the Union.

Once a coin is issued for each state, coins will be released for the District of Columbia and the territories — Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, U.S. Virgin Islands and Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands.

The Statue of Liberty obverse is common to all 57 coins to be issued under the program.

The reverses starting with the 2019 series will feature designs reflective of an innovator, innovators or innovation from each respective state. The Mint has not revealed final designs for any of the 2019 coins yet.

The Reverse Proof 2018-S American Innovation Introductory dollar is being offered at $9.95 per coin with a product limit of 75,000 coins. U.S. Mint officials are setting no household ordering limits or restrictions on this product.

The date, S Mint mark and E PLURIBUS UNUM are impressed incuse on the coin’s edge.

The 26.49-millimeter coin is composed of 89.5 percent copper, 6 percent zinc, 3.5 percent manganese and 2 percent nickel.

