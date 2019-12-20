US Coins

Introducing SmartTrack DNA: Giving coins a ‘voice’

Coin World will launched SmartTrack DNA in 2020, a system designed to aid collectors and dealers in buying and selling coins, and much more.

Coin World image.

Coin World is launching an exciting new service that will make coins smarter, more secure and connected. It will give coins a “voice,” by which collectors will be able to digitally authenticate a coin, trace its journey throughout the distribution network, and review pertinent information, thereby enhancing the collector experience.

