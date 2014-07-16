International Primitive Money Society plans meeting Aug. 8

Members of the International Primitive Money Society are preparing for their meeting during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Ill.

Primitive money, also called "traditional" or ethnographic money, is a category of items that circulated and substituted in various cultures around the world and includes beads, foodstuffs, stones and many other forms.

Four educational speakers have planned presentations for the two-hour meeting on Aug. 8, including two presentations of primitive money forgeries.

Dr. Leon Saryan is presenting “Money in Armenia Prior to the Introduction of Coinage,” followed a discussion of “Viking Hacksilver” by Robert D. Leonard, Jr.

Bruce Smith is exploring the discovery of zinc (circa. 1400 A.D.), and the role that plays in identifying primitive money forgeries.

The final presenter is Karl Mayle, who will discuss “Counterfeit Detection Using Handheld X-Ray Spectrometer.”

The meeting is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. in room 42 of the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in suburban Chicago.

Collectors are encouraged to bring several pieces of metallic primitive money so, if time and equipment allow, the examples can be reviewed in the discussions on forgeries.

The organization will also have representatives staffing a club table throughout the show. Attendees are welcome to stop and discuss primitive money.

For more information about the organization, write to the IPMS at 1055 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., #F-335, Chicago, IL 60660-4631 or email IPMS newsletter editor Robert Leonard.

For information about the show, visit the ANA’s show-specific website.