International Money Exposition scheduled for Nashville in October

Col. Steven Ellsworth plans the first of what is slated to be an annual event, the International Money Exposition, for Oct. 26 to 29, 2023, at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, nicknamed “Music City USA.”

Music City is scheduled to host a new coin convention.

Col. Steven Ellsworth plans the inaugural event for Oct. 26 to 29, 2023, in what is slated to be an annual coin show in Nashville.

The first International Money Exposition will be held at the Music City Center, in downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will be known as “IMEX.”

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“This will not be just another coin show. It is destined to become a must attend event, held in a world class facility in the heart of one of the country’s top destination cities, Nashville, Tennessee, ‘Music City USA,’ ” Ellsworth said in a press announcement for the show.

The press release states that Nashville is one of the top cities to visit on people’s bucket list and a world class destination: It is home to the Grand Ole Opry, and Nashville’s BNA International Airport’s $1.2 billion remodeling project is under construction, “making it one of the best and easiest centrally located airports to fly in and out of in the world,” according to the press release.

Ellsworth headed a three-year campaign that succeeded in ending sales tax on coins, paper currency and bullion in Tennessee. One consideration in July 2022, when the new law was signed by Gov. Bill Lee, was that a major international numismatic event would be held in the city of Nashville.

The International Money Exposition fulfills that, according to Ellsworth.

“We hope to attract the best dealers and firms in the United States, but also many from Europe and Asia,” he said. “The Music City Center and the Visitor and Convention Corporation have been very helpful with the convention center and the hotel plans to support it.”

Ellsworth said it is still early in the planning stages of pulling together all the elements needed to put on what he hopes to be the number one money convention in the world.

For more information, email Ellsworth at Ellsworth@IMEX.show, or write to him at P.O. Box 2869, Brentwood, TN 37024.

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