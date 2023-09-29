International Money Exposition in Nashville approaching

The first International Money Exposition will be held in late October at the Music City Center in Nashville.

In what is being billed as the “world’s first fresh numismatic convention in over 30 years,” organizers are putting finishing touches on the inaugural International Money Exposition (IMEX). The event will run from Oct. 26 through 28 at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville.

Colonel Steven Ellsworth, ret., a former American Numismatic Association president and owner of Butternut Coin, spearheaded the effort to launch the new show. Ellsworth was joined by industry veteran Gary Adkins in December 2022 as a partner in the venture.

Following a Wednesday golf outing, the Thursday, Oct. 26 activity includes dealer trading. Lot viewing for the Nov. 2 Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 61 sale will be available. Legend is the official auction of IMEX. PCGS, the official grading service for IMEX, will be accepting submissions.

The main hall will open on Friday with opening ceremonies at 9:45 and public admission at 10 a.m. Steve Forbes, chairman of Forbes Media and author of the book Inflation: What It Is, Why It’s Bad and How to Fix It, will be joined by members of the Tennessee legislature who played a key role in securing a tax exemption on coins, currency, silver and gold in Tennessee to open the show. Public hours end at 6 p.m. Public hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is closed to the public on Sunday except for customers picking up from PCGS, who must be accompanied by IMEX security.

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Complete information can be found at www.imex.show.

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