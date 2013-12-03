Varieties Notebook: 1970s produce die varieties

Major doubling is seen on the letters of TRUST on a 1974-D Kennedy half dollar submitted by John C. Manns.

Kenneth Garbowski submitted this 1972 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent that shows strong doubling to the letters of IN GOD WE TRUST.

Mr. Holliday’s 1970-D Lincoln cent also has a minor doubled die seen as a partial horizontal bar above the 7 in the date.

A boldly repunched Mint mark shows on this 1970-D Lincoln cent submitted by Scott Holliday. The secondary D appears south of the primary D.

The 1970s comprised an interesting decade in American history. We saw the end of the Vietnam War and the fall of a president to scandal. It was a decade of great music, and it was also a decade that produced some extremely nice die varieties.

Getting us started is a 1970-D Lincoln cent with two different categories of die varieties that was submitted by Scott Holliday.

The nicer variety is a bold repunched Mint mark described as a D/D South. I have this Mint mark variety listed as 1970-D 1¢ WRPM-004. Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America lists it as RPM #2 while the Coppercoins website identifies it as 1970D-1MM-002.

The second category of variety on this coin is a minor obverse doubled die. A partial horizontal bar of the 7 shows above the 7. The doubled die is listed by me as 1970-D 1¢ WDDO-017, by CONECA as 5-O-V+VIII and by Coppercoins as 1970D-1DO-002.

1972 saw the production of the major 1972 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, but several “lesser” doubled die obverses were produced that are quite popular due to their inclusion in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties. Kenneth Garbowski was fortunate enough to find an example of the variety that I list as 1972 1¢ WDDO-003. It shows a strong clockwise spread on LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST and the date. Cherrypickers identifies it as FS-01-1972-103 (033.53). Coppercoins lists the variety as 1972P-1DO-003 and CONECA checks in with a listing number of 3-O-I.

As I sit here, writing, we are just three days away from the 50th anniversary President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. It seems a bit surreal that the final submission is a 1974-D Kennedy half dollar with a major doubled die obverse. The 1974-D half dollar was submitted by John C. Manns.

Major doubling shows on IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY and the date. I list the variety as 1974-D 50¢ WDDO-001. The Cherrypickers’ Guide lists it as FS-50-1974D-101 (015) while CONECA identifies it as 1-O-V.

John Wexler is a renowned numismatic researcher and author

on error coins and

die varieties.