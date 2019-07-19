Inside Coin World: Was 1844 Braided Hair cent worth $15?

This 1844 Braided Hair cent cost columnist Thomas Cohn all of $15 and was a desirable die marriage, but is it worth what he paid for it?

Coin Shop Lottery: Good or not so good deal?

Columnist Thomas Cohn shares his experiences of buying numismatic items at his local coin shop for $15 or less. In his latest “Coin Shop Lottery” column, he explains whether the $15 he spent on a worn 1844 Braided Hair cent was a good idea.

When Thomas found the 1844 cent, he immediately saw that in addition to the heavy wear, it was smaller in diameter than other large cents. He was immediately suspicious that the coin had been altered, but he went forward with the purchase anyway. Upon further study, he discovered something about the coin — beyond its odd diameter — that set the coin apart from other 1844 cents.

Learn what he found and whether the discovery made the $15 purchase worthwhile by reading his column, found only in the print and digital editions of the Aug. 26 issue of Coin World.

Coin Values Spotlight: Something’s missing

In my “Coin Values Spotlight” column in the Aug. 26 Coin World, I explore the history of the scarcest Roosevelt dime struck for circulation: the 1982-P Roosevelt, No P dime. The coin lacks a Mint mark, which had been added to the denomination in 1980.

The coins were first found in late December of 1982 in an Ohio resort city. Bank tellers and others began finding quantities of the dimes, selling them by the roll to area coin dealers. In the following year, additional quantities surfaced in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

Read about the dime, how it was created and where most of them were found in my column appearing in the digital and print editions of the latest issue of Coin World.

Collecting Paper: Indiana railroad notes

As the United States advanced westward during the first half of the 19th century, a new form of transportation arose — the railroad. Wendell Wolka writes about a connection between a particular railroad in Indiana and a form of specialized paper money.

The state legislature in 1836 approved internal improvement legislation that included funding for a railroad. Construction began but the Panic of 1837 derailed further construction for a few years. The state tried to keep building the railroad but finally turned it over to private ownership in 1843.

Two forms of paper money was issued in connection with the railroad: common $5 notes and much rarer contractor notes. To learn more about the railroad and the notes that it spawned, see Wendell's column in the Aug. 26 issue of Coin World.

