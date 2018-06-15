Numerous treasures lie mostly hidden inside U.S. Mint vaults as part of its heritage assets, including models for never-struck coins like the 1964 Morgan dollar.

Heritage Assets: U.S. Mint’s often hidden treasures

Paul Gilkes’ cover feature for the July 2 issue of Coin World opens some of the doors to the U.S. Mint’s many vaults, where treasures hidden from the public are slowly being brought into the open.

The “heritage assets” are “materials, models, finished coins and medals, and other art pieces that grace the confines of its six facilities — the West Point Mint, Philadelphia Mint, Denver Mint, San Francisco Mint, Fort Knox Bullion Depository, and U.S. Mint headquarters.” They include models for never-issued coins like 1964 Morgan dollars and 1979 Flowing Hair Liberty dollars.

Read about these hidden treasures in Paul’s feature, exclusive to the print and digital editions of the July 2 Coin World.

A really big collection: elephants on coins

Just three species of elephants survive today, and their natural habitat is limited to parts of Africa and Asia. And yet, nations from all around the world have issued coins depicting these animals with their amazing trunks and tusks, as Jeff Starck reports in his feature in the World Coins section.

“The elephant has been a design element on coins since at least the time of the Seleucid Syrians of ancient Greek culture,” Jeff writes, and they are depicted on coins still being issued today. If you are a fan of elephants, consider building a collection of world coins featuring the majestic beasts.

Currency that really shines: star notes

In my feature for the Paper Money section, I examine star notes — issues more formally called “replacement notes,” and which are printed to replace substandard notes before they are shipped from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to the Federal Reserve banks.

Star notes are generally printed in much smaller quantities than regular notes and can be found in circulation with some searching. To learn which star notes might be worth keeping, read the feature, exclusive to the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Be safe when transporting your collection

Whether you are a collector or dealer, sometimes you have to move your collection from one location to another. Doing so poses some risks, but you can take steps to make sure everything goes smoothly while you are traveling from a show to your home, or maybe taking your coins on a trip.

In “The Investment Column,” Steve Roach explores some best practices to follow when moving portions of your collection. With some planning and careful execution, transporting your collection safely should be easy. Read his column, exclusive to the print and digital editions of Coin World.

