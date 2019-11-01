Inside Coin World: Two subtypes for 1866-S Coronet double eagle

Delayed shipment of new reverse dies to the San Francisco Mint in 1866 resulted in the striking of both No Motto and Motto versions of the 1866-S Coronet double eagle.

Every weekly and monthly issue of Coin World has content exclusive to the print and digital editions, including columns and features that appear nowhere else.

Here is a preview of three of those exclusive articles in the Dec. 23, 2019, issue.

Coin Values Spotlight:1866-S Coronet double eagle

After the motto “In God We Trust” was first used on a U.S. coin, officials moved to expand its use, starting in 1866. As Chris Bulfinch writes in his “Coin Values Spotlight” column, the change, and a delay in shipping reverse dies with the new motto to the San Francisco Mint, resulted in two distinct subtypes for that Mint’s double eagle.

The 1866-S Coronet gold double eagle was struck in two distinct subtypes: The No Motto version, struck using reverse dies from 1865, and the With Motto version, struck with the new dies after they were shipped in March 1866.

One of the versions is much scarcer than the other. To learn more about the coin, how they came to be, and market trends for the past 10 years, see Chris‘ article in the digital and print editions of the Dec. 23 issue of Coin World.

Coin Shop Lottery: Honesty leads to great coin buy

Thomas Cohn, like many collectors on a limited budget, likes to find bargain coins, notes and more at his local coin shop. On a recent visit, he found an About Uncirculated 1923 Peace dollar in a bargain bin that looked out of the ordinary, as he reports in his “Coin Shop Lottery” column.

He examined the dollar closely and determined that it was an error coin — it had been struck on a cracked planchet. The crack was visible on the obverse, reverse, and edge. Thomas informed the dealer of what he had found, and the dealer chose to sell the coin to him at the marked bargain price of $17, even though it would be worth somewhat more than that.

To learn more about the coin and the show of honesty between the collector and dealer, read the column in the current issue of Coin World.

Collectors’ Clearinghouse: Strong push doubling

Machine doubling occurs when loose parts in a coining press allow the dies to again strike a freshly struck coin an instant after the coin is struck. As Mike Diamond writes in his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column, machine doubling is found in two forms.

One of those forms is called “push doubling,” and Mike illustrates several extreme examples of the error, all on 1991 coinage. A 1991 Kennedy half dollar features extreme push doubling on Kennedy’s portrait, and similar strong doubling is found on the portrait of Abraham Lincoln on a Lincoln cent.

See the errors and learn more about how they occur in Mike’s “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column, found only in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter