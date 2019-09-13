Inside Coin World: Two busts for 1860 Indian Head cents

This week’s “Coin Values Spotlight” column examines the two different subtypes of 1860 Indian Head cents and why they are both affordable.

Every weekly and monthly issue of Coin World has content exclusive to the print and digital editions, including columns and features.

Here is a preview of three of those exclusive articles in the Oct. 14 issue.

Coin Values Spotlight:1860 Indian Head cents

The Indian Head cent was introduced in 1859 as a replacement for the Flying Eagle cent, which had first entered circulation in 1857. In its second year of production, a new reverse was introduced for the Indian Head cent — one with rather obvious differences. However, a modification was also made during the year, to the obverse, that is a lot less obvious.

In his “Coin Values Spotlight” column in the Oct. 14 issue of Coin World, Chris Bulfinch writes about the Pointed Bust and Broad Bust subtypes for the 1860 Indian Head cent. The truncation of the bust of Liberty appears as either pointed or rounded.

To learn more about the two versions and the differences in price between them, read Chris' column, found exclusively in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Detecting Counterfeits: 1937-D Indian Head 5-cent coin variety

The 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin is a classic die variety and one of the most expensive coins in the series. Naturally, this makes the coin a frequent target for counterfeiters, writes ANACS authenticator Michael Fahey in his “Detecting Counterfeits” column in the Oct. 14 issue.

Fortunately, the variety has a number of diagnostic points that counterfeiters often get wrong with their creations. In the column, Michael identifies those diagnostics and points out the mistakes made by the counterfeiter of a recently seen fake.

To learn more about the variety and how to identify a genuine example, see the column, found only in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Collectors’ Clearinghouse: Missing periods in initials

The 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent is a popular coin in series, struck during the first days of production of the new coin before the designer’s initials were removed by the Mint. The initials usually appear with dots between the three letters, but on a few examples, the initials are missing. But how?

Mike Diamond reviews several possible explanations in his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column for the Oct. 14 issue. He compares two examples and notes the differences visible on them. He also compares the effect seen on one to a similar effect on a Morgan dollar.

To learn more about these unusual cents, see Mike’s column, found only in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter