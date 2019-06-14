Inside Coin World: The first ‘bonus’ West Point Mint coin

The 1996-W Roosevelt dime, included at no extra charge with the 1996 Uncirculated Coin set, was the first “bonus” coin struck at the West Point Mint with the W Mint mark to be issued as part of an annual set.

Coin Values Spotlight: 1996-W Roosevelt dime

While the West Point Mint is best known for striking many of the nation’s gold coins, both bullion and commemorative pieces, it is also known, especially recently, for producing “bonus” or other special pieces, like the three 2019-W Lincoln cents and the 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars. These special coins are not a new idea, however.

As Paul Gilkes writes in his “Coin Values Spotlight” column for the July 8 issue of Coin World, the West Point Mint produced its first “bonus” coin more than three decades ago — the Uncirculated 1996-W Roosevelt dime. The coin was included as a bonus in the 1996 Uncirculated Coin set, and remains a key date in the series to date.

Found in Rolls: Looking for half dollars

Bill O'Rourke, who writes about his discoveries of unusual coins and other numismatic items in rolls of U.S. coins he searches in his “Found in Rolls” column in Coin World, is frequently approached by readers for tips on how to experience the same fun results.

In his column for the July 8 issue of Coin World, Bill explains how he works with bank tellers, who over time learn about his hobby and how to assist him.

Detecting Counterfeits: 1944-D Lincoln steel cent

Michael Fahey, as an authenticator and grader for ANACS, encounters counterfeit coins on a regular basis, including new fakes that are probably from China. In his most recent “Detecting Counterfeits” column, Michael writes about a counterfeit 1944-D Lincoln zinc-coated steel cent.

While at first glance the coin looks good, closer inspection reveals diagnostics that identify it as counterfeit. The last 4 in the date is out of position slightly, and the reverse shows various problems that probably resulted during the production of the die.

