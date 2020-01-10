Two different subtypes of 1875-S Seated Liberty dimes are known. One has the the S Mint mark above the bow in the wreath and the other has the Mint mark below the bow.

Every weekly and monthly issue of Coin World has content exclusive to the print and digital editions, including columns and features that appear nowhere else.

Here is a preview of three of those exclusive articles in the Feb. 10, 2020, issue.

Coin Values Spotlight: Dime has two subtypes

In his “Coin Values Spotlight” column in the Feb. 10 issue of Coin World, contributor Chris Bulfinch explores the 1875-S Seated Liberty dime, which offers collectors two distinct subtypes. The differences between the two versions involve placement of the Mint mark. Some have the S Mint mark above the bow in the wreath on the reverse while others have the S below the bow.

Chris writes: “The reason for the two Mint mark locations remains unclear. It is widely believed to be the product of an experiment, though some researchers think that Mint employees simply mispositioned the Mint mark punch when adding the Mint mark to the die. However, after 1875, the Mint mark remained below the bow until the retirement of the series in 1891.”

To learn about the coins, their market trends for the past 10 years and details about which version is scarcer, read Chris’ column, found only in the digital and print editions of Coin World.

Detecting Counterfeits: Key-date Mexican fake

U.S. coins are not the only targets of counterfeiters. In his “Detecting Counterfeits” column in the latest issue of Coin World, Michael Fahey reports on a counterfeit Mexican coin examined by ANACS.

The 1899-M 1-centavo coin is a key date in the series and is worth several hundred dollars, making it a candidate for counterfeiting. Michael writes, however, “Even so, this is the first example of a counterfeit 1899-M centavo that I can remember seeing. This is most likely because only a small number of collectors are interested in assembling a set of Mexican 1-centavo coins.”

Learn more about the coin and the diagnostics that distinguish this fake piece and a genuine example by reading the column, found only in Coin World's digital and print editions.

Collectors' Clearinghouse: Design-composition mismatches

“In any given year, a particular denomination is generally associated with a particular composition,” writes Mike Diamond in his latest “Collectors' Clearinghouse” column. Sometimes, however, a mismatch is found between a design and its expected composition, where the cause is unclear.

Mike writes about several circulating commemorative 5-rupee coins produced in India from 2004 to 2007. Some are struck in copper-nickel from dies with a high-relief design; others are struck in stainless steel from low-relief dies. However, wrong pairings are known, such as a coin featuring the high-relief design on a stainless steel planchet.

Learn more about these kinds of errors, including U.S. coins with similar design-composition mismatches, by reading the column found only in the print and digital Feb. 10 issue of Coin World.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter