Inside Coin World: Sequential off-center strikes, sugar cane tokens

The “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column in the latest issue of “Coin World” examines sequential off-center strike errors like this partially dated Lincoln cent.

Every weekly and monthly issue of Coin World has content exclusive to the print and digital editions, including columns and features.

Here is a preview of three of those exclusive articles in the Nov. 18 issue.

Collectors’ Clearinghouse: Sequential off-center strikes

When a planchet lies only partially between the faces of the dies, an off-center strike occurs, and in some cases, a series of off-center strikes might be made on the same piece. Mike Diamond explores the error in his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column in the Nov. 18 issue of Coin World.

“Sequential off-center strikes can occupy a variety of positions, with some arrangements more common than others,” Mike writes, adding, “The rarest patterns feature an initial off-center strike followed by a second strike that is closer to, or centered within, the striking chamber.”

Coin Lore: Hawaii sugar cane plantation tokens

When Westerners formed businesses on the United States' new possession, the Hawaiian Islands, among the most thriving were sugar cane plantations. As Gerald Tebben writes in his “Coin Lore” column, several of the businesses issued tokens that were probably used by employees.

Many of the tokens were denominated in both Spanish reals and American dollars, Gerry writes. Some were crude in design and production, while others were of higher quality. One particular set of tokens is connected to a railroad built to serve the plantations.

Numismatic Bookie: ANA prints club journals himself

Michigan doctor George Heath founded the American Numismatic Association in 1891 and also began producing a self-published journal for coin collectors that he even printed himself. The printing of the journals was eventually done elsewhere and ownership of The Numismatist, which continues to be published today, was transferred to the ANA.

In his “Numismatic Bookie” column, Joel J. Orosz writes about Heath and the early days of The Numismatist. Today these early issues are prized by numismatic literature dealers though some of them are in short supply and are thus expensive.

