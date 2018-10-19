The Jefferson 5-cent coin celebrates its 80th anniversary this November. The Cover Feature in our monthly issues focuses on this very collectible series.

Jefferson 5-cent coin turns 80

The Jefferson 5-cent coin was released into circulation for the first time in November 1938 as a replacement for the Indian Head 5-cent coin. For the last 80 years, the series has been one of the most collectible U.S. coin series, with no rarities that keep collectors from completing a date and Mint mark set.

Gerald Tebben looks at the coin, which was designed by a former member of the German army who sought a new life in America. The writer examines a few unusual pieces, including one used by a Russian spy to conceal microfilmed secrets, and explores what makes the series so fun to collect.

World coins highlight festivals

In his feature leading the World Coins section of the November issue, Jeff Starck explores the festivals that bring humans together and their appearances on coins from around the world.

Canada issued an entire series of coins devoted to festivals in each province and territory. In other countries, festivals explored relationships between men and women, featured athletic events not found in the United States, and celebrated historical events.

Lesser-known notes with great stories

Auctions often feature well-known rarities like the Grand Watermelon note and the Educational series of silver certificates. However, as I explore in my feature leading the Paper Money section, other notes also deserve attention.

One note features a portrait of an assassinated president and a design celebrating a technological marvel of the mid-19th century. Another note was printed in tiny numbers and today is unknown in any collection. A pair of related notes depict the same president and share a common back design, but served different purposes despite their similar sounding names.

