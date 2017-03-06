Who should protect the hobby from predatory sellers?

Many consumers do not realize that for most modern U.S. Mint products sold at a premium, like this 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter, MS- or Proof 69 or -70 grades are commonplace. Whose job is it to guard against sellers who take advantage of novices by withholding such information?

It’s a wrap!

The latest Coin World Weekly issue, dated March 20, 2017, has been sent to the presses, and we have a quick preview of some of the Coin World Weekly exclusives found in our latest digital edition.

Policing the Hobby

“Should the numismatic community ‘police’ the sellers of coins, medals, and related objects, even those dealers who fall outside of the mainstream dealer network?”

That’s the question that managing editor William T. Gibbs asks, and seeks to answer, in his latest Editorial Opinon.



Transitional Planchet Errors at Affordable Prices

A transitional planchet error coin is one struck on a planchet intended for a different year. Well-known examples are the 1965 Roosevelt dimes that were supposed to be struck on copper-nickel clad planchets, but were instead struck on silver planchets used for 1964-dated and earlier dimes.

Mike Diamond takes a look at several transitional planchet errors from abroad that can be had fairly inexpensively in his latest Collectors’ Clearinghouse column.



Gold Eagle’s Journey from $90 to $352,500

In the midst of prepping a manuscript for Whitman’s The Official Red Book of $10 Gold Eagles 1795-1933, Q. David Bowers came across a coin that went from an auction realization under $100 in 1946 to more than $350,000 in 2015.

“ ‘Exceptional!’ you might say. Not really,” writes Bowers.



Counterfeiters Target Coin With Wide Price Spread

Coin Values lists an AU-55 example of the 1925-S California Diamond Jubilee half dollar at $170.

That value goes up to $250 if it’s MS-63, “so there is certainly enough price motivation for counterfeiters to try their hand,” Michael Fahey writes in his latest Detecting Counterfeits column.

Fahey explains how to spot a fake.

