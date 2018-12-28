Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and a whole lot more, with a Coin World digital edition subscription!

Found in Rolls: New “senior citizen” finds a senior coin

Bill O’Rourke has been writing the monthly “Found in Rolls” column for Coin World for two decades, sharing with readers his most recent circulation finds and offering tips on how other collectors can experience the same kind of luck. Now, as he personally has become a “senior citizen,” he shares his most recent roll discoveries.

One coin is a 1923-S Peace dollar found among Eisenhower dollars in a roll he recently inspected. The Peace dollar is worn and darkly toned, and the S Mint mark exhibits some damage, but the coin is made of 90 percent silver and is nearly a century old (meaning it’s even older than Bill).

To read about this find and another older silver coin pulled from a different roll, read Bill’s column, found exclusively in the print and digital editions of Coin World.

Coin Values Spotlight: 1873 Indian Head cents

In my “Coin Values Spotlight” column in the Jan. 14 issue of Coin World, I look at several 1873 Indian Head cents with distinctive dates: the Close 3 date style and the Open 3 style.

As I report, on Jan. 18, 1873, the Philadelphia Mint’s chief coiner wrote to the Mint director, warning that the date logotypes for that year’s coins bore a numeral 3 that closely resembled an 8. He recommended an immediate change.

The result was two distinct date styles for most of the 1873 coinage, including the 1873 Indian Head cents. To learn more about the history of the coin and how prices have fared for the last decade, read my column in the Jan. 14 issue.

Detecting Counterfeits: An unusual fake 1804 Draped Bust cent

In his latest “Detecting Counterfeits” column, Michael Fahey writes about an unusual counterfeit 1804 Draped Bust cent recently examined by ANACS, where he works as a grader and authenticator.

The genuine coin is a key date in the Draped Bust cent series; about 1,000 survive today. Its rarity makes it a prime target for counterfeiters, so grading services carefully inspect every coin submitted to them for authentication, comparing the coin’s diagnostics to the known traits for the cent. When this piece did not match the right diagnostics, Fahey knew the coin was a counterfeit. But what kind of fake?

The coin is not a typical counterfeit. To learn what sets this version apart from other fakes, read Michael’s column in the print or digital edition of the Jan. 14 Coin World.