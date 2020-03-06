US Coins

Inside Coin World: Collecting patterns, Frick medals, volcano notes

Features appearing in the June 2020 issue of Coin World include the cover feature about collecting pattern coinage, medals in The Frick Collection, and volcanoes on paper money.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Patterns are experimental pieces intended to test new designs, new compositions and new approaches for U.S. coinage. As longtime collectors know, some patterns bear designs that are among the most beautiful ever created, and they were never adopted for use in circulation.

In his cover feature (found only in the June issue of Coin World), Chris Bulfinch examines a selective number of interesting patterns, each bearing a distinctive design or testing a new composition. Pieces profiled include those depicting an "Amazon" and pieces struck in an alloy not intended for use in circulation.

In our feature the World Coins section, Steve Roach examines medals in The Frick Collection collected by Stephen Scher, now the topic of a new book based on a 2017 exhibition.

Our Paper Money section is led with Chris Bulfinch's feature about volcanoes depicted on obsolete U.S. and world notes, including issues of the Philippines.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Mar 6, 2020, 10 AM

Inside Coin World: 1864 Indian Head cents in the Spotlight

US Coins

Feb 28, 2020, 10 AM

Inside Coin World: Struck together, stay together

US Coins

Feb 21, 2020, 9 AM

Inside Coin World: Saudi Arabia gold disks are counterfeited

Community Comments

Headlines