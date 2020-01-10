Inside Coin World: Carson City Mint turns 150 years old

The Carson City Mint turns 150 years old in February and we offer readers a look at the Mint's history, the many coins it struck and the different ways to collect them.

Cover feature: Carson City Mint is 150 years old

The Carson City Mint celebrates its 150th anniversary in February, with officials at the Nevada State Museum, which is housed in the former Mint structure, planning a range of events and even issuing a medal struck on the facility’s original coining press.

In his cover feature, senior staff writer Paul Gilkes reviews the history of the Carson City Mint and the coins it struck, all bearing the famed CC Mint mark. In a second article accompanying the main feature, he offers a Carson City Mint expert’s recommendations on how to collect the coins from the Mint.

An Insider’s View: U.S. gold coin hoards in Europe

Longtime professional numismatist David Hall writes about the vast hoards of U.S. gold coins residing in Europe and how they have changed the market for the coins over the years.

“Many U.S. gold coins found their way overseas, and during the past few decades many of them are making their way back to this country, including a huge hoard now entering the U.S. market,” he writes. When they did, the coins could change a market. For example, “In the late 1970s, about 50 to 60 Choice Uncirculated 1909-S and 40 to 50 1911-S Indian Head $10 eagles were discovered. Before the discovery, both dates were almost unheard of in Mint State condition.”

Collectors' Clearinghouse:

“The signature feature of any ‘off-metal’ error is a metallic composition fundamentally at odds with expectations,” writes Mike Diamond in his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column in the Jan. 27 issue. He adds, “Off-metal ‘discs’ (a term that encompasses both blanks and planchets) can be sorted into several subtypes,” listing six specific kinds.

“Beyond these categories, off-metal errors become increasingly hard to define,” he writes. “Much of the uncertainty relates to incorrect compositions that arise during the production and processing of coin metal discs.”

