Start your $20,000 coin collection with a 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain cent. Two “entry level” pieces are shown here: an About Good 3 piece that sold for $2,500, and a Good 4 example that realized $6,000.

Building the $20,000 coin collection

Steve Roach takes you through the process of building a $20,000 coin collection, “selecting 10 coins that provide both an overview of collecting U.S. coins today, and a broad survey that reflects the diversity of American coins.”

Steve writes, “Some coins are easily found at virtually any coin show’s bourse and offered weekly in online auctions, like a nice 1881-S Morgan dollar in Mint State 67 or an MS-66 commemorative half dollar of the Oregon Trail Memorial type,” adding, “Some coins are trickier, such as the 1793 Flowing Hair, Chain cent and the 1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle quarter dollar.”

Read his cover feature. found exclusively in the print and digital editions of the Aug. 6 issue of Coin World.

Bad guys, great collection

Jeff Starck takes readers through an sampling of some of history’s most evil leaders, selecting dictators and despots who left their mark on the world, and not in a good way. Jeff writes: “Collecting money with portraits of despots may seem to be a way to accord them more honor than they’re due, but the coins can serve as a tangible reminder of what Lord Acton accurately described: ‘Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’ ”

In his lead feature for the World Coins section, Jeff describes the coins and medals depicting such men as Rome’s Nero, England’s Henry VIII, and Germany’s Hitler. Read his feature, found only in the print and digital editions of the Aug. 6 Coin World.

‘Our’ hometown national bank notes

In my lead feature for the Paper Money section in the Aug. 6 Coin World, I explore the national banks and the national bank notes they issued in Coin World’s hometown of Sidney, Ohio. “Sidney’s national bank notes are typical of a small city, with more than one issuer of national bank notes. Three different national banks operated in the city, two of which were in business long enough to issue both large-size and small-size notes.”

While Sidney’s story is its own, communities across the United States have similar stories to tell. Your hometown may very well have been home to one or more national banks. Adding a couple of national bank notes that they issued will give you a unique collection with a very personal connection.